Friday, Jun 13, 2025
NCET final answer key 2025 out, direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 13, 2025 07:14 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

The National Testing Agency, NTA, has released the final answer key for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

Here is the direct link

Candidates do not need to use any login details to download the NCET final answer key. 

NCET 2025 was conducted on Tuesday, April 29, 2025. 

NCET 2025: How to download final answer key

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the NCET final answer key

Visit the official website at exams.nta.ac.in/NCET.

On the home page, click on the NCET 2025 answer key download link.

Download the final answer key PDF.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

About the exam

The National Common Entrance Test (NCET) is conducted for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in selected Central/State universities/Institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges by the national exam conducting body, NTA.

Candidates can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 / 011- 69227700 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in for any clarification regarding the test.

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
