NCET admit card 2025 released, direct link to download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released admit cards for the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. Candidates can download it from exams.nta.ac.in/NCET. The direct link is given below. NCET admit card 2025 out(Official website, screenshot)

The entrance exam for admission to for admission to the 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in select central/state universities/institutions, including IITs, NITs, RIEs, and government colleges for the academic session 2025–26 is scheduled for April 29, 2025.

The exam city intimation slip for NCET 2025 was released on April 21.

Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website using their application number and date of birth. The agency said all candidates must carefully read the instructions contained in the admit card.

“This admit card is being issued provisionally, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions as mentioned in the Information Bulletin. Issuance of the admit card does not imply final acceptance of eligibility, which will be verified at subsequent stages of the admission process. Candidates must not mutilate the admit card or make any changes to the entries made therein,” NTA said.

It added that any alteration or tampering with the details, photograph, signature, or other elements of the admit card will be treated as Unfair Means (UFM) and dealt with as per the rules.

The agency has advised candidates to preserve a copy of the admit card in good condition for future reference.

How to download NCET admit card 2025?

Candidates can download their admit cards by following these steps-

Go to exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ Open the admit card download link given on the home page. Enter your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card.

NCET 2025 admit card direct link

In case of any difficulty in downloading the admit card, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011- 69227700 or email at ncet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates should regularly visit the NTA websites nta.ac.in and exams.nta.ac.in/NCET/ for the latest updates regarding the examination.