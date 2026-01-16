NCHM JEE 2026 registration date extended, apply till March 25 at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for NCHM JEE 2026. The last date to apply has been extended till March 26, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination (NCHM JEE) 2026 can find the direct link through the official website of NTA NCHM JEE at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/.

The decision to extend the registration date was taken after many candidates requested for extension of last date.

The official notice reads, "The extension is intended to benefit candidates across various regions and to ensure that maximum eligible candidates are able to complete the application process, particularly in view of the recent addition of examination cities."

Direct link to register for NCHM JEE 2026 NCHM JEE 2026: How to register To apply for the examination candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NCHM JEE at exams.nta.nic.in/nchm-jee/.

2. Click on NCHM JEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General (UR) / OBC-(NCL) as per Central List category, ₹700/- for Gen-EWS category, ₹450/- for Scheduled Caste (SC) / Scheduled Tribes (ST) / PwD and third gender candidates. The payment should be done through Credit Card / Debit Card (except Master/Visa Card)/ NetBanking/UPI/Wallet.

The examination will be held on April 25, 2026. A total of 120 questions will be asked. The medium of Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only. Each question carries 04 (Four) mark. For each correct response, the candidate will get 04 (four) marks and for each incorrect response, -1 (one) mark will be deducted from the total score. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NCHM JEE.