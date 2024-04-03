NDA Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall ticket awaited, latest updates here

Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in once it is released.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, soon for the candidates to download. According to the UPSC notification released on December 20, 2023, the examination to fill 400 posts in the organisation will be conducted on April 21, 2024....Read More

As per the past trends, UPSC NDA (I) admit cards were released 20-30 days ahead of the NDA examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in once it is released.

There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in Air Force and 30 vacancies in Naval Academy are available to be filled through the recruitment drive.

Clipboard or hardboard (on which nothing is written) and a good quality Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet are allowed in the examination hall. The invigilator will supply answer sheet and sheet for rough work, mentioned the official notification.

When the admit card is released, you can find the direct link to download the hall ticket here. Check the latest updates below