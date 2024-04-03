NDA Admit Card 2024 Live: Hall ticket awaited, latest updates here
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to release the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024, soon for the candidates to download. According to the UPSC notification released on December 20, 2023, the examination to fill 400 posts in the organisation will be conducted on April 21, 2024....Read More
As per the past trends, UPSC NDA (I) admit cards were released 20-30 days ahead of the NDA examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website at upsc.gov.in once it is released.
There are 208 vacancies available in the Army, 42 posts available in the Navy, 120 posts in Air Force and 30 vacancies in Naval Academy are available to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Clipboard or hardboard (on which nothing is written) and a good quality Black Ball Pen for marking responses on the Answer Sheet are allowed in the examination hall. The invigilator will supply answer sheet and sheet for rough work, mentioned the official notification.
When the admit card is released, you can find the direct link to download the hall ticket here. Check the latest updates below
Educational qualifications for other wings of NDA
12th Class pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent conducted by a State Education Board or a University.
Candidates who are appearing in the 12th Class under the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination can also apply for this examination.
Educational qualifications for the Army wing of NDA
The following are the educational qualifications for the Army wing of NDA:
12th Class pass of the 10+2 pattern of School Education or equivalent examination conducted by a State Education Board or a University
These are banned inside the exam hall
The use of any mobile phone (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment or programmable device or storage media like pen drive, smart watches etc. or camera or blue tooth devices or any other equipment or related accessories either in working or switched off mode capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.
Vacancy details
A total of 400 posts are expected to be filled through the recruitment drive.
Penalty for wrong answers
Candidates should note that there will be penalty (Negative Marking) for wrong answers marked in the Objective Type Question Papers.
Admit cards to be released soon
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to soon release the admit cards for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2024. Last year, the admit cards were released on March 24, 2023.
