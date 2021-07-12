Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2021 entrance test postponed to Sept 12, registration begins tomorrow
NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Monday.
NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Monday.
competitive exams

NEET 2021 entrance test postponed to Sept 12, registration begins tomorrow

NEET 2021: Medical entrance exam NEET postponed to September 12 from August 1, says Education Minister
READ FULL STORY
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 07:24 PM IST

NEET 2021: Medical entrance exam NEET, which was earlier scheduled for August 1, will now be conducted on September 12, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan announced Monday.

"The NEET-UG 2021, will be held on 12th September across the country following COVID-19 protocols. The application process will begin from 5 pm on Tuesday through the NTA website," Pradhan said in a series of tweets.


"To ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured," he said.

The Education Minister further said that in order to ensure social distancing norms, the number of cities where examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet ug medical entrance test exam postponed + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.