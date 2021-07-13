NEET 2021 registration to be done in two phases, check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has divided the NEET 2021 application forms into two sets or phases. This has been done to ensure that the candidate data is submitted quickly. NEET registration has begun today and the deadline for submission of application forms is August 6.

NEET 2021 application form

NEET 2021 application form first phase

The first set of information needs to be filled up before the last date of submission of the online application form, the NTA has said. In the first set candidates have to give personal details, scanned images of documents, signature, thumb impressions and related information.

NEET 2021 application form second phase

The second set of information needs to be filled up by the candidates before the declaration of the result or downloading of score card, the NTA has informed applicants. In the second set, candidates have to furnish details of the information given in the first set. Information like parents income details, place of residence, educational details have to be given in the second set of NEET 2021 application form.

NEET 2021: know how to fill application form

All candidates shall fill up each set of information of the Application Form at the respective time of availability. In the absence of filling up of any of the set of information, his/her candidature will be cancelled, candidates have been told.