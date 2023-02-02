Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in
Live

NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Updated on Feb 02, 2023 09:43 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NEET 2023 application form will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow latest updates here.

NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
OPEN APP

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will begin registrations for NEET 2023 in due course of time. The entrance test is scheduled for May and application forms will be released on neet.nta.nic.in. 

Before starting registrations, NTA will upload information bulletin for the test on the exam website. 

Unlike Engineering entrance test JEE Main, NEET will be held only once this year. The entrance test is scheduled for May 7, 2023.

NEET or National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate is held for admission to UG medical courses, including MBBS and BDS at medical colleges across the country.

Follow this blog for updates on NEET UG 2023 registration date, information bulletin, eligibility criteria and other details. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 02, 2023 09:43 AM IST

    NEET 2023 application form

    NTA will release online application of NEET 2023 on neet.nta.nic.in. 

  • Feb 02, 2023 09:36 AM IST

    NEET 2023 date

    National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET-UG 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet nta

NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 02, 2023 09:36 AM IST

NEET UG 2023 Live Updates: NEET 2023 application form will be available on neet.nta.nic.in. Follow latest updates here.

NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
NEET 2023 Live: Updates on NEET UG registration, eligibility at neet.nta.nic.in (Photo by Amal KS / Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

JEE Main 2023 session 1 over; Updates on answer key, question paper

competitive exams
Published on Feb 02, 2023 08:44 AM IST

JEE Main 2023 Session 1: NTA will upload candidates' recorded responses, preliminary answer key and question paper of the entrance test on jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 session 1 over; Updates on answer key, question paper
JEE Main 2023 session 1 over; Updates on answer key, question paper
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CUET UG 2023 registration likely this week on cuet.samarth.ac.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 02, 2023 08:25 AM IST

CUET UG 2023: NTA will host registrations for CUET UG 2023 on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2023 registration likely this week on cuet.samarth.ac.in (representational photo)
CUET UG 2023 registration likely this week on cuet.samarth.ac.in (representational photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

CUET UG 2023: Registration likely to begin this week, exam from May 21

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:51 PM IST

CUET UG 2023 registration will likely begin this week. The examination will begin from May 21 and will end May 31, 2023.

CUET UG 2023: Registration likely to begin this week, exam from May 21
CUET UG 2023: Registration likely to begin this week, exam from May 21
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates released on tspsc.gov.in, notice here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:07 PM IST

TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates have been released. Candidates can check the exam dates on the official site of TSPSC.

TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates released on tspsc.gov.in, notice here
TSPSC Group 1 Main Exam 2022 dates released on tspsc.gov.in, notice here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

TANCET 2023: Anna University begins registration, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 05:04 PM IST

TANCET 2023 registration begins on February 1, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official direct link given below.

TANCET 2023: Anna University begins registration, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu
TANCET 2023: Anna University begins registration, apply at tancet.annauniv.edu
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply for 1105 posts at upsc.gov.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 02:04 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023 registration begins. Candidates can apply for 1105 posts through the official site of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply for 1105 posts at upsc.gov.in
UPSC Civil Services Exam 2023: How to apply for 1105 posts at upsc.gov.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 01:46 PM IST

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023 registration begins today, February 1, 2023. Candidates can apply through the direct link given below.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins, direct link here
UPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam 2023: Registration begins, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 10 at jkpsc.nic.in

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 01:25 PM IST

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 will be released on February 10, 2023. Candidates can check the complete details on the official site of JKPSC at jkpsc.nic.in.

JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 10 at jkpsc.nic.in(Getty Images)
JKPSC CCE Mains Admit Card 2022 releasing on February 10 at jkpsc.nic.in(Getty Images)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview

competitive exams
Published on Feb 01, 2023 08:47 AM IST

RPSC Rajasthan Statistical Officer Screening Test Result: Those who appeared in this exam can visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in to check their selection status.

RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview(File Photo)
RPSC Statistical Officer Screening Test result out, 86 selected for Interview(File Photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 2 exam easy to moderate, complete analysis here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:30 PM IST

JEE Mains Exam 2023 for January 31, 2023 has concluded. The examination was easy to moderate. Candidates can check complete analysis below.

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 2 exam easy to moderate, complete analysis here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 2 exam easy to moderate, complete analysis here (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
ByRamesh Batlish, New Delhi
Close Story

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 08:17 PM IST

ICMAI CMA June 2023 registration date extended till February 10, 2023. Candidates can apply online through the official site of ICMAI at icmai.in.

ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in
ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration date extended till Feb 10, apply at icmai.in
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

AMET 2023: Registration for Amrita MBA Entrance Test underway, direct link here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 05:59 PM IST

AMET 2023 registration is underway. Candidates who want to apply for Amrita MBA Entrance Test can apply online through the direct link given below.

AMET 2023: Registration for Amrita MBA Entrance Test underway, direct link here
AMET 2023: Registration for Amrita MBA Entrance Test underway, direct link here
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 moderate to easy paper, complete exam analysis here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 01:39 PM IST

JEE Mains Exam 2023 Shift 1 ends today, January 31, 2023. The Paper 1 exam was moderate to easy for Physics, Chemistry and tough for Mathematics section. Check complete exam analysis here.

JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 moderate to easy paper, complete exam analysis here (HT file)
JEE Mains Exam 2023: Shift 1 moderate to easy paper, complete exam analysis here (HT file)
ByRamesh Batlish, New Delhi
Close Story

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: JNVST registration date extended till February 8

competitive exams
Published on Jan 31, 2023 12:15 PM IST

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023 registration date has been extended. Candidates can apply till February 8, 2023 through the official site of JNVST at NVS at navodaya.gov.in.

JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: JNVST registration date extended till February 8
JNV Class 6 Admission 2023: JNVST registration date extended till February 8
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out