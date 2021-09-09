NEET admit card 2021: NTA asks candidates to download hall tickets again

NEET 2021 candidates have been asked to download the admit card again from September 9. The national testing agency (NTA) has said that it has resolved the issue regarding pasting photograph on the admit card. The agency has asked candidates to download the NEET 2021 admit card from the official website once again.

NEET admit card download

NEET 2021 admit cards were released on September 6.

However, later many candidates complained about pasting the postcard size photograph on the second page of admit card.

The agency says it has resolved the issue.

“Numerous queries were received regarding the issue in pasting the Postcard size Photograph on the second page of Admit Card. This issues has been resolved now. So, the Candidates who have already downloaded the Admit Card are advised to download the Admit Card for NEET (UG)-2021 again from NTA NEET (UG) website (https://neet.nta.nic.in/),” the agency has said.

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) – 2021 will be held at different centres located in 202 cities throughout the country and abroad on 12 September 2021 (Sunday) from 02:00 to 05:00 p.m. in Pen and Paper mode.