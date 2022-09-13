Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET Counselling 2022: List of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling

NEET Counselling 2022: List of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling

competitive exams
Published on Sep 13, 2022 03:56 PM IST

NEET Counselling 2022: Check websites where candidates have to apply for AIQ and state quota counselling.

NEET Counselling 2022: Here’s list of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling (HT photo)
NEET Counselling 2022: Here’s list of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling (HT photo)
ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

NEET Counselling 2022: National Testing Agency has declared results of NEET 2022. Now, the next step for medical aspirants to apply for admission to medical courses. In India, medical seats are divided into all India and State quotas in a 15-85 share. Medical Counselling Committee conducts AIQ NEET counselling following an uniform policy for all candidates. However, each state follows a different counselling policy based on their requirements.

State and central counselling agencies will soon announce dates, eligibility and other details for NEET UG counselling 2022 on their websites. Here is the list of sites:

NEET 2022: All India Quota (AIQ) counselling websites

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in

AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in

Veterinary Council of India (VCI): Website will be announced soon

NEET 2022: State Quota counselling websites

Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in

Assam: dme.assam.gov.in

Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in

Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in

Goa: dte.goa.gov.in

Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in

Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org

Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in

Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in

Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in

Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in

Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in

Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in

Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org

Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in

Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in

Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in

Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in

Odisha: ojee.nic.in

Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in

Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon

Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in

Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net

Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in

Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in

Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in

West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in

Candidates are also advised to visit websites of National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in; Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in; and Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in and the NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in for regular updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet results mbbs
neet results mbbs

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, September 13, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out