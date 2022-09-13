NEET Counselling 2022: List of websites for state quota, AIQ counselling
NEET Counselling 2022: Check websites where candidates have to apply for AIQ and state quota counselling.
NEET Counselling 2022: National Testing Agency has declared results of NEET 2022. Now, the next step for medical aspirants to apply for admission to medical courses. In India, medical seats are divided into all India and State quotas in a 15-85 share. Medical Counselling Committee conducts AIQ NEET counselling following an uniform policy for all candidates. However, each state follows a different counselling policy based on their requirements.
State and central counselling agencies will soon announce dates, eligibility and other details for NEET UG counselling 2022 on their websites. Here is the list of sites:
NEET 2022: All India Quota (AIQ) counselling websites
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC): mcc.nic.in
AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC): aaccc.gov.in
Veterinary Council of India (VCI): Website will be announced soon
NEET 2022: State Quota counselling websites
Andhra Pradesh: ntruhs.ap.nic.in
Assam: dme.assam.gov.in
Arunachal Pradesh: apdhte.nic.in
Bihar: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
Chandigarh: gmch.gov.in
Goa: dte.goa.gov.in
Chhattisgarh: cgdme.in
Gujarat: medadmgujarat.org
Haryana: dmer.haryana.gov.in
Jammu and Kashmir: jkbopee.gov.in
Jharkhand: jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in
Kerala: cee.kerala.gov.in
Karnataka: kea.kar.nic.in
Madhya Pradesh: dme.mponline.gov.in
Maharashtra: cetcell.mahacet.org
Meghalaya: meghealth.gov.in
Manipur: manipurhealthdirectorate.mn.gov.in
Mizoram: mc.mizoram.gov.in
Nagaland: dtenagaland.org.in
Odisha: ojee.nic.in
Puducherry: centacpuducherry.in
Rajasthan: Website will be announced soon
Punjab: bfuhs.ac.in
Tamil Nadu: tnmedicalselection.net
Tripura: dme.tripura.gov.in
Uttarakhand: hnbumu.ac.in
Uttar Pradesh: upneet.gov.in
West Bengal: wbmcc.nic.in
Candidates are also advised to visit websites of National Medical Commission (NMC): nmc.org.in; Dental Council of India (DCI): dciindia.gov.in; and Director General of Health Services (DGHS): dghs.gov.in and the NEET website, neet.nta.nic.in for regular updates.
