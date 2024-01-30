 NEET MDS 2024 notification released, application begins at natboard.edu.in | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET MDS 2024 notification released, application begins at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2024 notification released, application begins at natboard.edu.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jan 30, 2024 08:34 PM IST

NBEMS releases notification for NEET MDS 2024, application process begins

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the notification for the NEET MDS 2024 today, January 30. The NEET MDS 2024 applictaion process commenced today and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 19, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their application through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

NEET MDS 2024 to be conducted on March 18, results to be released on April 18
NEET MDS 2024 to be conducted on March 18, results to be released on April 18

NEET MDS 2024 application link

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted on a computer-based platform at various exam locations throughout the nation on March 18, 2024, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET MDS 2024 hall tickets will be released on March 13. The NEET MDS 2024 results will be released on April 18.

The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only.

NEET MDS 2024 application fee: The application fee is 3500 for General, OBC and EWS and for SC, ST, and PWD the application fee is 2500.

NEET MDS 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take the printout for future reference.

For more details check NEET MDS 2024 Information Bulletin here.

For any query, contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login or Communication Web Portal.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On