NEET MDS 2024 notification released, application begins at natboard.edu.in

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS has released the notification for the NEET MDS 2024 today, January 30. The NEET MDS 2024 applictaion process commenced today and the deadline for submitting the application form is February 19, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their application through the official website at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS 2024 to be conducted on March 18, results to be released on April 18

NEET MDS 2024 application link

The NEET-MDS 2024 will be conducted on a computer-based platform at various exam locations throughout the nation on March 18, 2024, by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The NEET MDS 2024 hall tickets will be released on March 13. The NEET MDS 2024 results will be released on April 18.

The exam comprises 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/distractors in the English language only.

NEET MDS 2024 application fee: The application fee is ₹3500 for General, OBC and EWS and for SC, ST, and PWD the application fee is ₹2500.

NEET MDS 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in

On the homepage, click on the NEET MDS link

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the applictaion fee

Take the printout for future reference.

For more details check NEET MDS 2024 Information Bulletin here.

For any query, contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at +91-7996165333 or write to NBEMS at its helpline portal accessible through the applicant login or Communication Web Portal.