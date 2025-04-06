NEET MDS 2025 registration ends today, apply at natboard.edu.in

NEET MDS 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the NEET MDS 2025 application window today, April 6. Candidates can apply for the examination at natboard.edu.in NEET MDS 2025 registration ends today at natboard.edu.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The application deadline was extended following the direction from the health ministry about the extension of the internship completion deadline to June 30, 2025.

The examination date remains the same, April 19.

The admit card is scheduled to be issued on April 15.

NEET MDS 2025 will be conducted in a single day and a single session in computer-based examination mode.

The exam will have 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors. NEET MDS will be held in English only.

Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. The exam duration will be three hours.

There will be a negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NBEMS NEET MDS 2025: Steps to apply

1. Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

2. Open the examination page and then NEET MDS.

3. Click on the NEET MDS 2025 registration page.

4. Enter the requested information and complete the registration process.

5. Login to your account and fill out the application form.

6. Upload documents and pay the application fee.

7. Submit the form and save the confirmation page.

The NEET MDS examination fee is ₹3,500 for General, OBC and EWS category candidates and ₹2,500 for SC, ST and PWD category.

The prescribed exam fee should be paid through the payment gateway using a Credit Card/Debit Card issued by banks in India, UPI or other modes. For more information, candidates can check the official website of the NBEMS.