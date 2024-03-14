National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will release NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 on March 15, 2024. Candidates who will appear for NEET MDS examination can download the admit card through the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in. NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 releasing tomorrow, here’s how to download

As per the official notice, NEET MDS will be conducted on March 18, 2024. The examination will be conducted in a single day and single session- from 9 am to 12 noon as a computer-based examination. NEET MDS 2024 will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.

The exam comprises of 240 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs. There shall be 25% negative marking for incorrect answers. No marks will be deducted for unattempted questions.

NEET MDS Admit Card 2024: How to download

All those candidates who are appearing for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NBEMS at natboard.edu.in.

Click on NEET MDS Admit Card 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and the admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per the information bulletin, admit cards will not be issued to candidates found ineligible before the conduct of the examination. Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notice regarding availability of the admit card on NBEMS website. Admit card will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NBEMS.