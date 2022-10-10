NEET PG 2022 Counselling round 2 registration begins at mcc.nic.in

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has begin the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2022 counselling round 2 registrations today, October 10. Candidates can register online at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates can register for NEET PG round 2 counselling and pay the processing fee till October 14.

The second round choice filling and locking process for NEET PG counselling will take place between October 11 and October 14, 2022. From October 14 to 16, 2022, the NEET PG round 2 internal candidate verification by the respective universities/institutes will take place. The seat allocation processing will take place from October 17 to 18, 2022. The results of the NEET PG round 2 seat allocation will be released on October 19, 2022.

Here's the direct link to apply

NEET PG Counselling 2022 Round 2: How to register

Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in

On the homepage click on PG counselling tab

Next, click on online registration link

Key in required details

Upload documents, pay the registration fee and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.