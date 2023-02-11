NEET PG 2023 exam on March 5, registration ends tomorrow at natboard.edu.in

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, NBEMS will conduct NEET PG 2023 examination on March 5, 2023, as per schedule. The exam date was again confirmed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday in Lok Sabha amid demand of postponement by a section of aspirants.

The registration for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses will close on February 12, 2023. The Board had reopened the registration link on February 9 at natboard.edu.in.

The edit window for all such candidates who shall be successfully submitting examination fee & application form for NEET-PG during February 9 to February 12, 2023 shall be opened on March 15, 2023. The final edit window who are found not to have submitted the required images in their applications as per the prescribed guidelines shall be opened from February 18 to February 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, the ministry has extended the cut off date for all those MBBS student who are yet to complete their internship. The cut off date for completing the mandatory one-year internship is till August 11, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of NBEMS.

Direct link to apply for NEET PG 2023