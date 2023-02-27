Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET PG 2023 not postponed, Supreme Court dismisses plea

NEET PG 2023 not postponed, Supreme Court dismisses plea

competitive exams
Published on Feb 27, 2023 04:35 PM IST

SC dismissed the petitions seeking postponement of NEET PG 2023 entrance exam

NEET PG Counselling 2020(HT file)
NEET PG Counselling 2020(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

The Supreme Court of India has dismissed petitions challenging the decision of the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct NEET PG 2023 on March 5. MBBS doctors had requested postponement of the entrance test citing lack of time for preparation and a five months’ gap between exam and counselling dates. NEET PG 2023 postponement plea live updates.

Senior Advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, on behalf of petitioners, said that usually the gap between the internship deadline and the exam is never more than two months.

Petitioners had earlier told that even if NET is held in March 5, counselling can begin only after August 11 – the internship cut-off deadline – as the certificate is to be submitted during the admission process.

Additional Solicitor General of India Aishwarya Bhati said that NBE wants to conduct counselling in July without waiting for the August 11 deadline of internship completion and those without certificates will be allowed to participate provisionally.

She further said that during the first application window of NEET PG, around 2.03 lakh candidates had applied and only 6,000 in the second window.

The demand to postpone NEET PG is by a minority, she added.

(With inputs from Live Law)

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet pg
neet pg
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out