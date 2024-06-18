NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: NBE NEET hall tickets releasing today at natboard.edu.in, here’s how to download

NEET PG 2024 Admit Card Live: National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences will release NEET PG 2024 Admit Card on June 18, 2024. Candidates who will appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for post graduate courses can download the admit card through the official website of NBE NEET at natboard.edu.in. ...Read More

Candidates will be informed through SMS/Email alerts and website notices regarding the availability of the admit card on the NBEMS website. Admit cards will not be sent to the candidates by Post/Email.

NEET PG examination will be conducted on June 23, 2024 across the country at various exam centres. The exam comprises of 200 Multiple Choice Questions with each question having 4 response options/ distractors in English language only. Candidates are required to select the correct/best/most appropriate response/answer out of the 4 response options provided in each question. Time allotted is 3 hrs 30 minutes. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, download link, other details here.