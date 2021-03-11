IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2021 date to be out soon, exam to be held only once in a year
Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.(HT file)
Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.(HT file)
competitive exams

NEET UG 2021 date to be out soon, exam to be held only once in a year

  • NEET 2021 date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021)undergraduate examination will be held only once this year and the date for the examination will be announced this week.
READ FULL STORY
Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:04 PM IST

NEET 2021 date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) undergraduate examination will be held only once this year and the date for the examination will be announced this week, confirmed National Testing Agency (NTA) Director General Vineet Joshi on Thursday.

Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.

Earlier, there were speculation about possibility of NEET UG being held twice this year, but ministry of health and family welfare was not in favour of a proposal by the ministry of education to hold the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical and dental courses twice a year.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts NEET examinations for admission to various undergraduate medical programmes, including MBBS and BDS.

Last year, around 15 lakh students had appeared in the entrance exam.

How to apply for NEET 2021 after the registration process begins:

Visit the official website

On the home page, click on New Registration tab

A new page will appear on the display screen

Read the instructions carefully and proceed

Fill in all the requisite information and submit

Once your registration id is created, go back to the candidate login section

Key in your credentials and log in

Application form will appear on the display screen

Fill in all the required information and upload all supporting documents

Make payment

Download the application form and take its print out for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neet exam date neet exam medical entrance test education news
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
RSMSSB Stenographer exam admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in after it is released.(HT file)
RSMSSB Stenographer exam admit card 2021: Candidates who have applied for RSMSSB Stenographer recruitment exam can download their admit card at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in after it is released.(HT file)
competitive exams

RSMSSB Rajasthan Stenographer Phase 1 exam admit card 2021 expected soon

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:20 PM IST
  • The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) is expected to soon release the admit card for the Stenographer recruitment exam Phase 1
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam results: Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination can check their results by visiting police.rajasthan.gov.in.(File Photo)
Rajasthan police constable recruitment exam results: Candidates who had appeared in the Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment examination can check their results by visiting police.rajasthan.gov.in.(File Photo)
competitive exams

Rajasthan Police Constable exam 2020-21 results declared, direct link to check

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:27 PM IST
  • The results of Rajasthan Police Constable recruitment examination 2020-21 has been declared on the official website of Rajasthan police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPSC has announced that the exam for government jobs which was to take place on March 14 (Sunday) has been postponed on account of rising coronavirus cases.(HT file)
MPSC has announced that the exam for government jobs which was to take place on March 14 (Sunday) has been postponed on account of rising coronavirus cases.(HT file)
competitive exams

MPSC exam postponed; after backlash CM Uddhav says will be held by March 22

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 11:14 AM IST
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday evening said the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's (MPSC) preliminary examination would be held by March 22.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IBPS Officer 1 results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
IBPS Officer 1 results 2021: Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results online at ibps.in.(ibps.in)
competitive exams

IBPS RRB officers scale 1 main and interview results 2021 declared at ibps.in

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:55 PM IST
  • IBPS RRB Result 2020: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Thursday announced the main and interview results of CRP RRBs IX officers scale I recruitment exam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021: JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18. Here is how to download admit card for exam.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
JEE main admit card 2021: JEE Main March session examination will be held from March 15 to March 18. Here is how to download admit card for exam.(jeemain.nta.nic.in)
competitive exams

JEE Main March exam admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday, March 11 released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) main 2021 March session examination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
JEE main admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

JEE main admit card 2021 for March session exam released, here's how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 03:31 PM IST
  • JEE main admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JEE Mains 2021 March session can download their hall tickets online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.(HT file)
Once the NEET dates are announced and the application form is released candidates will be able to apply for the exam.(HT file)
competitive exams

NEET UG 2021 date to be out soon, exam to be held only once in a year

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • NEET 2021 date: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021)undergraduate examination will be held only once this year and the date for the examination will be announced this week.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JKSSB admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
JKSSB admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

JKSSB admit card 2021 for PM package posts released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:06 PM IST
  • JKSSB admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the JKSSB recruitment examination can download their hall tickets online at jkssb.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
MPPSC mains admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
MPPSC mains admit card 2019.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

MPPSC mains admit card 2019 released at mppsc.nic.in, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 07:04 PM IST
  • MPPSC mains admit card 2019: Candidates who have cleared the MPPSC State Service preliminary examination can download their MPPSC State Service Mains admit card online at mppsc.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC 31st judicial services main examination schedule.(HT Photo)
BPSC 31st judicial services main examination schedule.(HT Photo)
competitive exams

BPSC 31st judicial services main examination schedule released, check here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:24 PM IST
  • BPSC 31st judicial services main examination schedule: Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam can check the BPSC 31st judicial services main examination schedule online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their marks by visiting the official website of SSC after they are released.(HT File)
Candidates who have appeared in the exam can check their marks by visiting the official website of SSC after they are released.(HT File)
competitive exams

SSC MTS Exam 2019: Marks of candidates to be released today

Edited by Nilesh Mathur
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST
  • The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the detailed marks of selected and non-selected candidates of multi-tasking staff (non-technical) recruitment exam 2019 on Wednesday, March 10.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prioritise your history topics for the UPSC exam 2021. HT PHOTO
Prioritise your history topics for the UPSC exam 2021. HT PHOTO
competitive exams

UPSC Prelims 2021: Top preparation tips for history

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 04:47 PM IST
The UPSC Prelims are scheduled for 27th June. Here is how to strategise your history preparation for the exams.
READ FULL STORY
Close
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
West Bengal Police recruitment board has declared the final writen examination result of exam for recruitment to the post of constable in West Bengal police 2019.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

JEE Main topper 2021: Saket Jha expresses gratitude towards teachers, family

ANI
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 03:00 PM IST
Saket Jha, who secured a position in the top six by scoring a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) examination, expressed gratitude to his teachers and family.
READ FULL STORY
Close
JEE Advanced will be held on July 3 in 2021. MINT_PRINT
JEE Advanced will be held on July 3 in 2021. MINT_PRINT
competitive exams

JEE Advanced 2021: Subject-wise suggestions for you

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:37 PM IST
There is no magic formula for success in JEE Advanced. Strategic preparation along with hard work can be your path to success.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TS ECET 2021.(PTI file)
TS ECET 2021.(PTI file)
competitive exams

TS ECET 2021: Registration process to begin on March 22, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 02:16 PM IST
  • TS ECET 2021: After the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the TS ECET 2021 online at ecet.tsche.ac.in on or before May 17, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP