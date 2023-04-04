Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2023 registration ends on April 6, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

NEET UG 2023 registration ends on April 6, apply on neet.nta.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2023 10:31 AM IST

The application window for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023 will be closed on April 6, 2023. Candidates who are yet to submit their forms can register and then fill applications on neet.nta.nic.in.

Correction window, admit card release date, etc. will be announced later.

The exam is scheduled for Sunday, May 7, 2023.

NEET 2023 exam duration is 3 hours and 20 minutes. The paper will begin at 2 pm and end at 5:20 pm.

While applying for NEET 2023, all candidates are required to upload address proof (present and permanent) in the form of Aadhar card, domicile certificate, passport, voter ID, etc. Both documents (if applicable) are to be merged and uploaded as a single pdf file. If the present and permanent addresses of a candidate are same, then the same document will suffice, NTA said.

The agency has also instructed candidates to use mobile number and email address that belongs to them, parents or guardians as all information/communication related to NEET will be sent to registered email or phone number only.

NEET UG 2023 application fee is 1,700 for General; 1,600 for General-EWS and OBC-NCL; and 1,000 for SC, ST, PwBD and third gender candidates. For candidates outside India, the fee is 9,500 irrespective of category. Processing fee and GST are to be paid by candidates.

