NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here

May 4, 2024 1:35 PM IST

A printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website with passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it).

One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) - 2024 Examination.

One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.

PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.