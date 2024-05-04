Edit Profile
Start 14 Days Free TrialSubscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi350C
Saturday, May 4, 2024
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in
    IPL 2024
    Live

    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here

    May 4, 2024 1:35 PM IST
    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, May 5. Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, dress code, reporting time and more. 
    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here
    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here

    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct NEET UG 2024 exam on May 5, 2024. The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres.  The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India....Read More

    Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the admit card from the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website. 

    Follow the blog for the latest updates on the exam dates, reporting times, guidelines, dress code and more. 

    Follow all the updates here:
    May 4, 2024 1:35 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: Documents to be taken to the exam hall 

    A printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website with passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it).

    One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) - 2024 Examination.

    One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.

    Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government. 

    PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.

    May 4, 2024 1:31 PM IST

    NEET Exam: Check details on admit card 

    Candidates appearing for the examination should download the admit card and check photograph, signature, and roll number barcode. These details are crucial for identification and verification purposes during the examination.

    May 4, 2024 1:29 PM IST

    NEET 2024 UG Exam: Details needed to download admit card

    The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.

    May 4, 2024 1:27 PM IST

    NEET 2024 UG: Admit card available on official website 

    Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the admit card from the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

    May 4, 2024 1:25 PM IST

    NEET 2024: Exam to be conducted in 571 cities 

    The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.

    May 4, 2024 1:24 PM IST

    NEET: Number of candidates registered 

    This year 24 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG 2024. 

    May 4, 2024 1:21 PM IST

    NEET 2024 UG Exam: Time of exam 

    The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres.

    May 4, 2024 1:19 PM IST

    NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: To be conducted on May 5 

    NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted on May 5, 2024. 

    News education competitive exams NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here
    OPEN APP
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    © 2024 HindustanTimes