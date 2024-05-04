NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: NTA NEET exam tomorrow, check dress code, guidelines here
NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: National Testing Agency, NTA, will conduct NEET UG 2024 exam on May 5, 2024. The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres. The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India....Read More
Candidates who want to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the admit card from the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.
Follow the blog for the latest updates on the exam dates, reporting times, guidelines, dress code and more.
NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: Documents to be taken to the exam hall
A printed copy of Admit Card downloaded from NTA website with passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Application form pasted on it).
One passport size photograph (same as uploaded on the Online Application Form) for pasting on the specific space in the Attendance Sheet at Centre during NEET (UG) - 2024 Examination.
One Post Card Size (4”X6”) color photograph with white background should be pasted on the Proforma downloaded with the Admit Card. The proforma with Post Card size photograph shall be handed over to the Invigilator in the Examination Hall.
Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original and valid and like PAN card/Driving License/Voter ID/Passport/Aadhaar Card /Ration Card/ Class 12 Admit Card with Photograph /any other valid photo ID issued by the Government.
PwBD certificate issued by the Competent Authority, if claiming the relaxation under PwBD category.
NEET Exam: Check details on admit card
Candidates appearing for the examination should download the admit card and check photograph, signature, and roll number barcode. These details are crucial for identification and verification purposes during the examination.
NEET 2024 UG Exam: Details needed to download admit card
The candidates are required to download their Admit Card of NEET (UG) - 2024 using their Application No. and Date of Birth from the website.
NEET 2024 UG: Admit card available on official website
Candidates who want to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate courses can download the admit card from the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.
NEET 2024: Exam to be conducted in 571 cities
The examination will be conducted for more than 24 lakh candidates at different centers located in 557 Cities throughout the country and 14 Cities Outside India.
NEET: Number of candidates registered
This year 24 lakh candidates have registered for NEET UG 2024.
NEET 2024 UG Exam: Time of exam
The NTA NEET examination will be conducted in single shift – from 2 pm to 5.20 pm across the country at various exam centres.
NEET UG 2024 Exam Live: To be conducted on May 5
NEET UG 2024 Exam will be conducted on May 5, 2024.