NEET 2024: UG Medical entrance test today, 10 points candidates should know
May 05, 2024 08:50 AM IST
NEET 2024: Here are ten things candidates should know before appearing in the NEET UG exam.
NEET 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 will take place today, May 5. The 2024 edition of the undergraduate entrance examination for more than 24 lakh students will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time) at 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. NEET 2024 live updates
Ahead of the examination, here are ten points the candidates should remember.
- Candidates have been asked to ensure that their admit cards display photos, signatures, roll numbers and barcodes properly, as these details are essential for identification and verification. If these are missing on admit cards, they should re-download the document from the NTA website – examjs.nta.ac.in/NEET/ . In the case of any difficulty, they can contact the NTA at 011-40759000 or e-mail at neet@nta.ac.in.
- The candidates must reach the exam venue as per the reporting time mentioned on admit cards. No candidate will be permitted to enter the centre after the gate closing time is over, and to exit the exam hall/room before the end of the exam.
- There are three pages on the NEET UG admit card. The first page has a self-declaration form, the second page has a postcard-size photograph, and the third page has exam day instructions. The candidates must print all three pages, paste the photograph on page 2 before arriving at the centre. They can fill the self-declaration form beforehand but must sign it at the exam centre only, in the presence of an invigilator. A valid photo ID is also required.
- The NTA has specified a dress code for all candidates, which must be followed. However, if religion/customs require some candidates to wear specific attire, they must reach the exam centres early for thorough checking.
- Items allowed inside the exam hall are: Personal transparent water bottle, an admit card printed on an A4 paper with the declaration form and postcard-size photo, an additional passport picture to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a valid, original photo ID card. The two photographs – postcard and passport-size – must be the same as the one used while applying for the exam.
- If applicable, PwD certificate and scribe documents must be carried to the exam venue. Candidate should put their signature and paste the Photograph at the appropriate place. They should ensure that their left-hand thumb impression is clear and not smudged.
- Acceptable photo ID cards are: Aadhar with photo/e-Aadhar, ration card, Aadhar enrolment number with photo, PAN card, driving license, voter ID, 12th board admit card or registration card and passport. The NTA prefers that candidates bring their Aadhar cards as photo ID and candidates should bring one of the other documents when the Aadhar card is not available.
- Candidates are not allowed to carry any personal belonging,s including electronic devices, mobile phones, and other banned/ prohibited items listed in the information bulletin. Examination officials will not be responsible for the safe keep of personal belongings. Blank papers for rough work will not be provided separately. There will be a space on the test booklet for this purpose.
- When the exam is over, candidates must hand over their OMR sheets (both original and office copy) and take away only the test booklet with them. It will be the responsibility of the candidate to ensure that the OMR sheet carries his/her signature and the signature of the invigilator at pre-determined spaces.
- No Bio-breaks will be allowed during the first hour after the beginning of the exam and the last half-hour of the exam.
Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
