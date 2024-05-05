NEET 2024: UG Medical entrance test today, 10 points candidates should know

NEET 2024: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2024 will take place today, May 5. The 2024 edition of the undergraduate entrance examination for more than 24 lakh students will be held in a single shift, from 2 pm to 5:20 pm (Indian Standard Time) at 557 cities across the country and 14 cities outside India. NEET 2024 live updates

NEET 2024: UG Medical entrance test today (PTI/for representation)