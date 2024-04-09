 NEET UG 2024 registration reopens, direct link here | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
NEET UG 2024 registration reopens, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 09, 2024 12:38 PM IST

NEET UG 2024 registration has reopened. The direct link to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency, NTA has reopened NEET UG 2024 registration on April 9, 2024. Candidates can apply online through the official website at NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

The last date to apply and last date for receiving fee online is till April 10, 2024. The link to apply will close at 10.50 pm and fee window will close at 11.50 pm. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to register for NEET UG 2024

NEET UG 2024: How to register

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.
  • Click on NEET UG 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.
  • Once registration is done, fill the application form.
  • Make the payment of application fee.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee to apply NEET UG is 1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, 1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and 1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode.

The National Testing Agency will be conducting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test [(NEET (UG)] – 2024 on May 5, 2024 from 02:00 P.M. to 05:20 P.M. in about 571 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India in Pen & paper (offline) mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here 

