NEET UG 2024: Updated syllabus and exam pattern explained

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 10, 2024 02:16 PM IST

National Medical Commission (NMC) notified that the syllabus of NEET UG 2024 has been updated with respect to the previous year.

NEET UG 2024 registration process has started on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. This year changes have been made concerning exam centres, syllabus and more.

There will be 4 subjects and each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions.(HT File Photo)
There will be 4 subjects and each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions.(HT File Photo)

Regarding the exam centres, it has been decided that NEET UG 2024 will not be conducted outside India. Within the country, a total of 544 centres are available for candidates who are interested in registering for the exam.

Exam Pattern:

There will be 4 subjects and each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Of the 15 questions in section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

According to the information bulletin released by NTA, to rationalise the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA decided to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 subjects.

SubjectSection AMarks Allotted for Section ASection BMarks Allotted for Section B
Physics351401540
Chemistry351401540
Botany351401540
Zoology351501540
Total Marks 720

Each question carries 4 marks and will be of the multiple choice question format. Candidates will lose 1 mark for every incorrect answer in section A and section B.

NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in a Pen & Paper-based mode and the duration of the test will be 03 hours and 20 minutes.

Syllabus:

National Medical Commission (NMC) notified that the syllabus of NEET UG 2024 has been updated with respect to the previous year. It was informed that topics that are neither being taught anywhere in the school board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted.

On questions arising as to why topics were deleted, NTA informed that due to the COVID-19 scenario, various school boards deleted portions of each subject's syllabus. The deleted portions were still not being taken back by these boards and the deletions were not uniform across various boards. Hence, several requests were received by the NTA for the revision of the syllabus.

Physics syllabus for NEET UG 2024

PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENTELECTROSTATICS
KINEMATICSCURRENT ELECTRICITY
LAWS OF MOTIONMAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM
WORK, ENERGY, AND POWERELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS
ROTATIONAL MOTIONELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES
GRAVITATIONOPTICS
PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDSDUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION
THERMODYNAMICSATOMS AND NUCLEI
KINETIC THEORY OF GASESELECTRONIC DEVICES
OSCILLATIONS AND WAVESEXPERIMENTAL SKILLS

Chemistry syllabus for NEET UG 2024

SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRYd - and f- BLOCK ELEMENTS
ATOMIC STRUCTURECO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS
CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTUREPURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS
CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICSSOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY
SOLUTIONSHYDROCARBONS
EQUILIBRIUMORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENS
REDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRYORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN
CHEMICAL KINETICSORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN
CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIESBIOMOLECULES
P-BLOCK ELEMENTSPRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY

Biology syllabus for NEET UG 2024

Diversity in Living World
Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants
Cell Structure and Function
Plant Physiology
Human Physiology
Reproduction
Genetics and Evolution
Biology' and Human Welfare
Biotechnology and its Applications
Ecology and Environment

For in detailed classification of the syllabus, visit the official website.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
