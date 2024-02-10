NEET UG 2024: Updated syllabus and exam pattern explained

NEET UG 2024 registration process has started on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. This year changes have been made concerning exam centres, syllabus and more. There will be 4 subjects and each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions.(HT File Photo)

Regarding the exam centres, it has been decided that NEET UG 2024 will not be conducted outside India. Within the country, a total of 544 centres are available for candidates who are interested in registering for the exam.

Exam Pattern:

There will be 4 subjects and each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will have 35 questions and section B will have 15 questions. Of the 15 questions in section B, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 questions.

According to the information bulletin released by NTA, to rationalise the decision of reduction in the syllabus by various School Education Boards, the NTA decided to provide choice in Section “B” for each of the 4 subjects.

Subject Section A Marks Allotted for Section A Section B Marks Allotted for Section B Physics 35 140 15 40 Chemistry 35 140 15 40 Botany 35 140 15 40 Zoology 35 150 15 40 Total Marks 720

Each question carries 4 marks and will be of the multiple choice question format. Candidates will lose 1 mark for every incorrect answer in section A and section B.

NEET UG 2024 will be conducted in a Pen & Paper-based mode and the duration of the test will be 03 hours and 20 minutes.

Syllabus:

National Medical Commission (NMC) notified that the syllabus of NEET UG 2024 has been updated with respect to the previous year. It was informed that topics that are neither being taught anywhere in the school board nor available in the latest book of NCERT, have been deleted.

On questions arising as to why topics were deleted, NTA informed that due to the COVID-19 scenario, various school boards deleted portions of each subject's syllabus. The deleted portions were still not being taken back by these boards and the deletions were not uniform across various boards. Hence, several requests were received by the NTA for the revision of the syllabus.

Physics syllabus for NEET UG 2024

PHYSICS AND MEASUREMENT ELECTROSTATICS KINEMATICS CURRENT ELECTRICITY LAWS OF MOTION MAGNETIC EFFECTS OF CURRENT AND MAGNETISM WORK, ENERGY, AND POWER ELECTROMAGNETIC INDUCTION AND ALTERNATING CURRENTS ROTATIONAL MOTION ELECTROMAGNETIC WAVES GRAVITATION OPTICS PROPERTIES OF SOLIDS AND LIQUIDS DUAL NATURE OF MATTER AND RADIATION THERMODYNAMICS ATOMS AND NUCLEI KINETIC THEORY OF GASES ELECTRONIC DEVICES OSCILLATIONS AND WAVES EXPERIMENTAL SKILLS

Chemistry syllabus for NEET UG 2024

SOME BASIC CONCEPTS IN CHEMISTRY d - and f- BLOCK ELEMENTS ATOMIC STRUCTURE CO-ORDINATION COMPOUNDS CHEMICAL BONDING AND MOLECULAR STRUCTURE PURIFICATION AND CHARACTERISATION OF ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CHEMICAL THERMODYNAMICS SOME BASIC PRINCIPLES OF ORGANIC CHEMISTRY SOLUTIONS HYDROCARBONS EQUILIBRIUM ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING HALOGENS REDOX REACTIONS AND ELECTROCHEMISTRY ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING OXYGEN CHEMICAL KINETICS ORGANIC COMPOUNDS CONTAINING NITROGEN CLASSIFICATION OF ELEMENTS AND PERIODICITY IN PROPERTIES BIOMOLECULES P-BLOCK ELEMENTS PRINCIPLES RELATED TO PRACTICAL CHEMISTRY

Biology syllabus for NEET UG 2024

Diversity in Living World Structural Organisation in Animals and Plants Cell Structure and Function Plant Physiology Human Physiology Reproduction Genetics and Evolution Biology' and Human Welfare Biotechnology and its Applications Ecology and Environment

For in detailed classification of the syllabus, visit the official website.

