NEET UG 2024: 554 centres nationwide, exam not to be held outside India

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 has commenced on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. An information bulletin explaining the exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, qualifications and other particulars is available on the official website of NEET UG.

An information bulletin explaining the exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, qualifications and other particulars is available on the official website of NEET UG.

A total of 554 centres across India are available for candidates who are interested in registering for NEET UG 2024. There is no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the exam.

Candidates are required to select 4 cities from the list as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of their priority. According to the official release, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

Fee Details:

Category Fee General/NRI ₹ 1700/- General-EWS/ OBC-NCL ₹ 1600/- SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender ₹ 1000/-

The last date for interested candidates to apply is till March 9, 2024.