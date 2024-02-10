 NEET UG 2024: 554 centres nationwide, exam not to be held outside India | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / NEET UG 2024: 554 centres nationwide, exam not to be held outside India

NEET UG 2024: 554 centres nationwide, exam not to be held outside India

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 10, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Candidates are required to select 4 cities from the list as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of their priority.

The registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2024 has commenced on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in.

An information bulletin explaining the exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, qualifications and other particulars is available on the official website of NEET UG.
An information bulletin explaining the exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, qualifications and other particulars is available on the official website of NEET UG.

An information bulletin explaining the exam pattern, syllabus, eligibility, qualifications and other particulars is available on the official website of NEET UG.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

A total of 554 centres across India are available for candidates who are interested in registering for NEET UG 2024. There is no mention of centres outside India for candidates to attempt the exam.

Candidates are required to select 4 cities from the list as their choice of cities for the exam centre in order of their priority. According to the official release, the choice of centre cities will be limited to the state of permanent address or state of present address only.

Also Read: NTA NEET UG 2024 registration begins, know where and how to apply

Fee Details:

CategoryFee 
General/NRI 1700/-
General-EWS/ OBC-NCL 1600/-
SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender 1000/-

The last date for interested candidates to apply is till March 9, 2024.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On