NTA NEET UG 2024 registration begins, know where and how to apply

ByHT Education Desk
Feb 10, 2024 09:05 AM IST

NTA NEET UG 2024 registration have started. The official website and how to apply is given here.

National Testing Agency has commenced NTA NEET UG 2024 registration. The registration link for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test is available to interested candidates on the new website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. The last date to apply is till March 9, 2024.

All those candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for NTA NEET UG 2024

NTA NEET UG 2024: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on NEET UG Exam 2024 registration link available on the home page.
  • Enter the registration details and register yourself.
  • Once done, login to the account.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

NTA NEET UG 2024: Documents required

Here's a list of documents which should be kept ready:

  1. Latest passport size photograph in JPG format
  2. Post card size photograph (4”X6”) in JPG format
  3. Signature in JPG format
  4. Left-hand thumb impression (In case of any eventuality of left-hand thumb being unavailable, right-hand thumb impression may be used) in JPG format
  5. Class 10 pass certificate in PDF format
  6. Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC/EWS etc) in PDF format (if applicable)
  7. PwBD certificate in PDF format (if applicable)
  8. Citizenship certificate/Embassy certificate or any documentary proof of citizenship certificate in PDF format (if applicable)

