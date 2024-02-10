National Testing Agency, NTA has started the NEET UG 2024 registration on February 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG) 2024 can do it through the official website of NTA NEET at neet.ntaonline.in. NEET UG 2024: Registration begins, direct link here

As per the information bulletin, the last date to apply is till March 9, 2024.

Direct link to apply for NEET UG 2024

Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 board examination and have passed the examination or the results are awaited can apply for the medical entrance test. Candidates who have passed Class 12 from Open School or as private candidates shall not be eligible to appear for the ‘National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test’.

The NEET UG 2024 examination will be conducted on May 5, 2024. The examination duration is for 3 hours 20 minutes. The Test pattern of NEET (UG) - 2023 comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions, out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. So, the total number of questions and utilization of time will remain the same.

The application fee to apply NEET UG is ₹1700/- for candidates belonging to the General/ NRI category, ₹1600/- for candidates belonging to the General-EWS/ OBC-NCL category and ₹1000/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD/Third Gender. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.

Official Notice Here