NEET UG 2026: NTA releases subject wise syllabus for NTA NEET examination, check here

National Testing Agency, NTA has released NEET UG 2026 subject wise syllabus. The subject wise syllbus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can be checked by candidates on the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in and also on NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the official notice, the syllabus for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test has been finalized by the Under Graduate Medical Education Board, UGMEB, National Medical Commission.

NEET UG 2026: How to check syllabus To check the detailed syllabus candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of NTA NEET at neet.nta.nic.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2026 subject wise syllabus link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates can check the PDF.

4. Check the complete syllabus and download it.

5. If required candidates can keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The NEET UG registration process will likely begin soon. The Agency has shared advisory for candidates who want to apply for the medical entrance exam. As per the advisory issued, the Agency has directed all candidates who want to appear for the exam to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate- Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, Address and Biometric Information (wherever applicable).

NEET UG 2026 exam will be held by NTA likely in May, as per past trends. However, the exam date have not been announced yet. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA NEET.