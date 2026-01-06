NEET UG 2026: NTA issues advisory and instructions for filling application form, check here
NEET UG 2026 registration process will begin on the official website. NTA has issued advisory and instructions for candidates.
The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued advisory and instructions for NEET UG 2026 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the advisory on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
As per the advisory issued, the Agency has directed all candidates who want to appear for the exam to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate- Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, Address and Biometric Information (wherever applicable).
Candidates should also have valid, updated and renewed UDID card. Also category cerificate should be updated and valid.
NEET UG 2026 exam will be held by NTA likely in May, as per past trends.
In 2025, the medical entrance exam was held on May 4. In 2024, the exam was held on May 5. In 2023, the NEET UG examination was held on May 7.
Candidates who are eligible and interested to appear for the exam can check the steps given below to apply online.
NEET UG 2026: How to apply online
1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
2. Click on NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions.
Our Coverage Areas
1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities.
2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results.
3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results.
4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education.
5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector.
6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals.
Meet the Team
1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor
A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content.
2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer
With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students.
3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer
Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants.
4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer
A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends.
At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More