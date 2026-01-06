NEET UG 2026: NTA issues advisory and instructions for filling application form, check here

The National Testing Agency, NTA has issued advisory and instructions for NEET UG 2026 registration process. Candidates who want to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test can check the advisory on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

As per the advisory issued, the Agency has directed all candidates who want to appear for the exam to ensure that their Aadhaar Card is accurate, valid and duly updated in all respects. The Aadhaar details must correctly reflect the following information of the Candidate- Name, Date of Birth, Gender, Photograph, Address and Biometric Information (wherever applicable).

Candidates should also have valid, updated and renewed UDID card. Also category cerificate should be updated and valid.

NEET UG 2026 exam will be held by NTA likely in May, as per past trends.

In 2025, the medical entrance exam was held on May 4. In 2024, the exam was held on May 5. In 2023, the NEET UG examination was held on May 7.

Candidates who are eligible and interested to appear for the exam can check the steps given below to apply online.

NEET UG 2026: How to apply online 1. Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

2. Click on NEET UG 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Once registration is done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.