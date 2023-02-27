NEST 2023 registration begins on nestexam.in, direct link to apply

NEST 2023: Registration for the National Entrance Screening Test or NEST 2023 has started. Candidates can now visit nestexam.in and fill the application form. The last date to apply for the exam is May 17. The direct link to apply is given below.

NEST 2023 registration link

The entrance exam is scheduled for June 24, 2023. Admit cards will be released on June 12.

NEST 2023 result will be announced on July 10.

The entrance test is held for admission to National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar and University of Mumbai - Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS).

The exam-conducting authority has made a change in the policy for declaring NEST result.

This year, the NEST merit list will be prepared using candidates' score in the best three out of the total four subjects and this will be applicable for both NISER and CEBS institutes.

It was different in NEST 2022. Last year, scores of all four subjects were considered for preparing the NISER merit list.