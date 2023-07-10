NEST 2023 result released at nestexam.in, here's link to check results
The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) have been released today, July 10. The results can be downloaded by applicants from the official website nestexam.in.
The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023.
“Score Card will be available to download shortly”, reads the official website.
Here's the direct link to check NEST 2023 results
NEST 2023 result: Know how to check
Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in
On the homepage, click on “Check Merit Rank”
Key in your roll number and application number
Check and download the result
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a required exam for admission to the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.
