NEST 2023 result released at nestexam.in, here's link to check results

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 10, 2023 12:46 PM IST

The results of NEST 2023 have been released. Applicants can download their results from the official website nestexam.in.

The results of the National Entrance Screening Test (NEST 2023) have been released today, July 10. The results can be downloaded by applicants from the official website nestexam.in.

The entrance exam for NEST 2023 was held on June 24, 2023, and the answer key was released on June 28, 2023.

“Score Card will be available to download shortly”, reads the official website.

Here's the direct link to check NEST 2023 results

NEST 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at www.nestexam.in

On the homepage, click on “Check Merit Rank”

Key in your roll number and application number

Check and download the result

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

The National Entrance Screening Test (NEST) is a required exam for admission to the University of Mumbai's Department of Atomic Energy Centre for Excellence in Basic Sciences (UM-DAE CEBS), Mumbai, and the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar.

