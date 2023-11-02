Next CSIR UGC NET 2023 in December, apply till November 30 on csir.nta.ac.in

National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the next CSIR-UGC joint National Eligibility Test (CSIR UGC NET 2023) will be held in December. Applications for the exam can be submitted up to November 30 on the website csirnet.nta.ac.in. The direct link has been given below. CSIR UGC NET 2023 in December, apply till November 30 (csir.nta.ac.in)

CSIR UGC NET 2023 direct link to website.

The exam will be held on December 26, 27 and 28, 2023 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

The duration of the exam is 180 minutes or three hours and the paper will contain objective-type questions with multiple choices.

There will be five papers in the CSIR-UGC NET exam:

Chemical Sciences Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences Life Sciences Mathematical Sciences Physical Sciences

Papers will be bi-lingual (English and Hindi).

Details of course codes, eligibility criteria, pattern of question paper, fee, etc. are available in the information bulletin hosted on the exam website.

“Before applying for Joint CSIR-UGC NET Examination December 2023, candidates are advised to check the eligibility criteria as mentioned in the Information Bulletin carefully. The exam fee is also required to be paid online only through payment gateway using debit/credit cards, internet banking or UPI,” NTA said.

For any queries or clarifications, candidates can call the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or write to NTA at csirnet@nta.ac.in.

