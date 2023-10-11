News / Education / Competitive Exams / NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow on mba.com

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow on mba.com

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Oct 11, 2023 06:36 PM IST

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply is till October 12, 2023.

National Level Entrance Exam, NMAT by GMAT Exam 2023 registration date has been extended. The last date to apply has been extended till October 12, 2023. All the interested candidates can apply for the entrance exam on the official website of NMAT at mba.com.

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow
NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: Registration date extended, apply till tomorrow

The scheduling will end on October 12, 2023. As per the schedule, the exam delivery will start today, October 10 and will end on December 19, 2023. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023: How to register

  • Visit the official site of NMAT at mba.com.
  • Click on NMAT by GMAC™ Exam 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • Register yourself and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

After registering and paying for the exam, you can schedule your exam from your Candidate Dashboard. Exam appointments must be scheduled at least 24 hours in advance. Please select the date and correct time zone to schedule the exam because the ‘Begin Test’ button will be enabled at the time chosen by you. Candidates in India should choose the time zone - (UTC+05:30) Chennai, Kolkata, Mumbai, New Delhi, read the notice on website. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NMAT.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out