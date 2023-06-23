NTA AIAPGET 2023 registrations process to end on June 24 at aiapget.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close down the application window for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Examination (AIAPGET) 2023 on June 24. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in. NTA AIAPGET 2023 registrations process to end on June 24

The last date for the submission of the application fee is June 25. Candidates will be able to make changes to the application from June 26 to 28. The (AIAPGET) 2023 examination will be held on July 31.

The application fee is ₹2700 for General (UR)/ OBC-(NCL), for General-EWS the application fee is ₹2450. The application fee is ₹1800 for the SC/ST/PwD candidates and for the Third gender.

NTA AIAPGET 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at aiapget.nta.ac.in

On the homepage, click on “AIAPGET 2023 Registration”

Register and proceed with the application process

Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.