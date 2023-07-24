Home / Education / Competitive Exams / NTA NCET registration 2023 ends tomorrow at ncet.samarth.ac.in

NTA NCET registration 2023 ends tomorrow at ncet.samarth.ac.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 24, 2023 04:01 PM IST

Interested candidates can apply online at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency's (NTA) 4-Year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) National Common Entrance Test (NCET) registration deadline is tomorrow, July 25. Interested candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in.

Candidates will be able to make changes in the applictaions from July 26 to July 27.

The application fee is 1200 for the general category, for the OBC)- (NCL)/ EWS the application fee is 1000. The application fee is 650 for SC/ST/PwBD/ Third gender.

NCET registration 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at ncet.samarth.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Register and proceed with the application process

Fill out the application form

Upload all the required documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take a printout for future reference.

