NTA releases BHU entrance test admit card, reschedules few papers

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card of the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021 for the papers which are scheduled to be held on September 28. The NTA has rescheduled few papers of the entrance test. At present, the admit cards have been released only for the papers which are scheduled to be held on September 28. For other papers, including the ones which have been rescheduled, the new schedule and the admit cards will be released on a later date, the NTA has said.

“Recently, NTA has come to know from the student community that some of the Test Papers of BHU Entrance Test2021 are clashing with some major Examinations. Accordingly, it has been decided to reschedule the dates of following Test Papers of Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Entrance Test – 2021,” the agency has said. The said papers are B.P.Ed. (Bachelor of Physical Education), B.Ed. - Mathematics : Maths/Statistics, B. Ed. Special Education - V. I. & H. I. (Mathematics), B.Ed. - Humanities and Social Sciences, B. Ed. Special Education - V. I. & H. I. (Social Sciences and Humanities) and B Sc. Ag. /B.Sc. Ag. RGSC.

The exam dates will be notified by NTA later.

The BHU entrance test is held for admission to the Under-Graduate (UET) and Post-Graduate (PET) Programmes for the academic session 2021-22. The exam will be held in a computer-based format.