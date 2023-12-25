NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: Last date to apply December 26, link here

The National Testing Agency will end the registration process for NTA SSC Nursing Service 2024 on December 26. Eligible candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at exams.nta.ac.in. NTA SSC Nursing Service 2024 registration process to end on December 26

The correction window will be active on December 27 and will end on December 28, 2023. The exam will take place on January 14, 2024, and an admit card will be available within the first week of January 2024. The examination will be held from 10 am to 12: 30 pm. The duration of the examination will be two hours and thirty minutes.

NTA SSC Military Nursing Service 2024: How to apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply:

Visit the official website of NTA SSC at exams.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (SSC) 2023-24 Registration open (Click Here)"

Register and proceed with the application

Fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

In case any candidate faces difficulty in applying online Application Form she may contact 011-40759000 / 011-69227700 or e-mail at ssc-mns@nta.ac.in.