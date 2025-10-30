Edit Profile
    NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Last date to apply today at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, direct link here

    NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 registration process will end today, October 30, 2025. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 8:28 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    National Testing Agency, NTA will close the NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 registration process on October 30, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds can find the direct link through the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

    NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Last date to apply today at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, direct link here

    The last date for successful transaction of fee is October 31, 2025. The correction window will open on November 1 and will close on November 3, 2025.

    The examination will be held on December 11, 12, 13 and 14, 2025. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

    Direct link to register for NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025

    NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: How to register

    Candidates who wish to apply for the examination can follow the steps outlined below.

    1. Visit the official website of NTA SWAYAM at exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/.

    2. Click on NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025 registration link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

    4. Once done, login to the account.

    5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

    6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The registration fee for General (UR) is 750/- for one course and 600/- per course for additional courses. For Gen-EWS OBC-(NCL)/SC/ST/PwD/PwBD category candidates, the registration fee is 500/- for one course and 400/- for additional course. The payment should be done through Credit / Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA SWAYAM.

    News/Education/Competitive Exams/NTA SWAYAM July Semester Exam 2025: Last Date To Apply Today At Exams.nta.nic.in/swayam/, Direct Link Here
    Exam and College Guide
