 OJEE 2024 admit card released, here's the direct link to download | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

OJEE 2024 admit card released, here's the direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Apr 27, 2024 02:24 PM IST

As per the information bulletin, the results of OJEE 2024 will be announced on the first week of June 2024.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the admit cards for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2024) on April 27, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit cards from the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

As per the official notification, OJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 10, 2024, through Computer Based Test (CBT).
As per the official notification, OJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 10, 2024, through Computer Based Test (CBT).

As per the official notification, OJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 10, 2024, through Computer Based Test (CBT). There will be three shifts- the first shift from 8.30 am to 10.30 am, the second shift from 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm and the third shift from 4.30 pm to 6.30 pm.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

As per the information bulletin, the results of OJEE 2024 will be announced on the first week of June 2024.

DIRECT LINK to download the admit cards

OJEE 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Equip yourself with critical Generative AI skills with ISB's Leadership in AI programme for high performance in the workplace. Check details to know more!

Get latest news on Education along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
News / Education / Competitive Exams / OJEE 2024 admit card released, here's the direct link to download
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On