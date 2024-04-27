OJEE 2024 admit card released, here's the direct link to download

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the admit cards for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2024) on April 27, 2024. Candidates who are appearing for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit cards from the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. As per the official notification, OJEE 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from May 6 to May 10, 2024, through Computer Based Test (CBT).

As per the information bulletin, the results of OJEE 2024 will be announced on the first week of June 2024.

DIRECT LINK to download the admit cards

OJEE 2024 admit card: How to download

Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the OJEE 2024 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.