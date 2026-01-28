OJEE 2026: Registration to begin today at ojee.nic.in, check exam dates here

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin registration for OJEE 2026 on January 28, 2026. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The registration process will close on March 22, 2026.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2026 will be conducted tentatively during May 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2026 for admission to B.Pharm / B.Sc Nursing / Post B.Sc Nursing / Post Diploma Nursing/ M.Sc Nursing/ MCA /M.Sc(Comp. Science)/ MBA / Integrated MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.

OJEE 2026: How to apply Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps below.

1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.

2. Click on OJEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once done, fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Outside State Domicile candidates are not eligible for admission in Government Colleges, but they are eligible for admission in Private Colleges for all the abovementioned courses except B.CAT courses as per rule. However, all State and Outside State Domicile candidates are eligible for B.CAT courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.