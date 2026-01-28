OJEE 2026: Registration to begin today at ojee.nic.in, check exam dates here
OJEE 2026 registration will begin today, January 28, 2026. The exam will be held in May 2026.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee will begin registration for OJEE 2026 on January 28, 2026. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can find the direct link through the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in. The registration process will close on March 22, 2026.
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) – 2026 will be conducted tentatively during May 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2026 for admission to B.Pharm / B.Sc Nursing / Post B.Sc Nursing / Post Diploma Nursing/ M.Sc Nursing/ MCA /M.Sc(Comp. Science)/ MBA / Integrated MBA / B. CAT / M.Tech / M.Tech (Part-Time) / M.Arch / M Plan / M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to B.Tech / B.Pharm Courses in Government and Private Universities and Colleges of Odisha.
OJEE 2026: How to apply
Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps below.
1. Visit the official website of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
2. Click on OJEE 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.
4. Once done, fill the application form.
5. Make the payment of application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
Outside State Domicile candidates are not eligible for admission in Government Colleges, but they are eligible for admission in Private Colleges for all the abovementioned courses except B.CAT courses as per rule. However, all State and Outside State Domicile candidates are eligible for B.CAT courses. For more related details candidates can check the official website of OJEE.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More