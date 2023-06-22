OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card released at ojee.nic.in, download link here
OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card has been released. Candidates can download the admit card through the direct link given below.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination can download the admit card through the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
The second special OJEE will be conducted on June 26, June 27 and June 29, 2023. The 2nd/Special OJEE 2023 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in four shifts per day- first shift from 9 am to 10 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 pm, third shift from 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm and fourth shift from 5 pm to 6 pm.
Direct link to download OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card
OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card: How to download
To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.
- Visit the official site of OJEE at ojee.nic.in.
- Click on OJEE Special Exam 2023 admit card available on the home page.
- Enter the login details and click on submit.
- Once done, your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the details and download the page.
- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
For more related details candidates can check the official site of OJEE.
