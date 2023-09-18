News / Education / Competitive Exams / OPSC Dental Surgeons 2023 exam admit cards released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

OPSC Dental Surgeons 2023 exam admit cards released at opsc.gov.in, here's direct link to download

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 18, 2023 03:56 PM IST

OPSC has released admit cards for the Dental Surgeon exam (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24) on September 18. Candidates can download it from opsc.gov.in.

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has issued admit cards for the Dental Surgeon exam (Advt. No. 02 of 2023-24) today, September 18. Candidates who will appear for the Dental Surgeon exam can download the admit card through the official website at opsc.gov.in.

OPSC releases admit card for Dental Surgeon exam on September 18
The OPSC Dental Surgeon written examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 24 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 195 vacancies of Dental Surgeon.

Direct link to download OPSC Dental Surgeons admit card 2023

OPSC Dental Surgeons 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the Dental Surgeon admit card link

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
Monday, September 18, 2023
