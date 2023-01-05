OSSTET Admit Card 2023 released at bseodisha.ac.in, download link here

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha has released OSSTET Admit Card 2023 on January 1, 2023. Candidates who will appear for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can download the admit card through the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

The examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I and Paper II. The Duration of the Test in each paper shall be 2 hours and 30 minutes. All questions will be Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) each carrying one mark with four alternatives out of which one is correct.

Direct link to download OSSTET Admit Card 2023

OSSTET Admit Card 2023: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of BSE Odisha at bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on OSSTET Admit Card 2023 link available on the home page.

Enter the details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.