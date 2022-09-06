PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022: NTA extends registration date, notice here

National Testing Agency, NTA has extended the registration date for PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022. Candidates who want to apply for Young Achievers Scholarships Award Scheme for Vibrant India (YASASVI) Entrance Test 2022 can apply online through the official site of NTA YASAVI on yet.nta.ac.in.

The registration date has been extended till September 11, 2022 and the correction window link will open on September 12 and will close on September 14, 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can apply online through these simple steps given below.

PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022: How to apply

Visit the official site of NTA on nta.ac.in.

Click on PM YASASVI Entrance Exam 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the conformation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination will be conducted on September 25, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check other details through the official site of NTA YET.

