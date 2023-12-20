close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 01:43 PM IST

Rajasthan Police releases admit card for PET/PST for Police Constables.

Rajasthan Police has released the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST admit card for the Police Constables in the State Police Force. Candidates who will appear for PET/PST can download the admit card from the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.

Download Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST admit card
Download Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST admit card

The Rajasthan Police PST/PET examination will be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2023.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Direct link to download PST/PET admit card

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads"Click here to download the admit card for Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PET/ PST) of Police Constable Recruitment - 2023"

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out