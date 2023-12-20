Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link

Rajasthan Police has released the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST admit card for the Police Constables in the State Police Force. Candidates who will appear for PET/PST can download the admit card from the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in. Download Rajasthan Police Constable PET/PST admit card

The Rajasthan Police PST/PET examination will be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2023.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads"Click here to download the admit card for Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PET/ PST) of Police Constable Recruitment - 2023"

Key in your login details and submit

Check and download the admit card

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

For more details visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.