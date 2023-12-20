Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card out at police.rajasthan.gov.in, here's direct link
Rajasthan Police releases admit card for PET/PST for Police Constables.
Rajasthan Police has released the Physical Endurance Test and Physical Standard Test or PET/PST admit card for the Police Constables in the State Police Force. Candidates who will appear for PET/PST can download the admit card from the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in and recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in.
The Rajasthan Police PST/PET examination will be conducted from December 27 to 30, 2023.
Direct link to download PST/PET admit card
Rajasthan Police Constable PET/ PST admit card: How to download
Visit the official website at police.rajasthan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads"Click here to download the admit card for Physical Efficiency and Measurement Test (PET/ PST) of Police Constable Recruitment - 2023"
Key in your login details and submit
Check and download the admit card
Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.
For more details visit the official website of Rajasthan Police at police.rajasthan.gov.in.