Rajasthan Police SI exam date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
- Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website.
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website. The examination will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.
Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.
The application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander commenced on February 9.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies.
Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission for latest news and updates.
-
Puppy sees rain for the first, keeps trying to catch drops. Watch adorable video
-
MS Dhoni, daughter Ziva look adorable in these pics from holiday. Seen them yet?
-
Watch: Mysterious flying lights spotted in Gujarat sky, ‘not UFO’ say experts
-
Elderly woman gasps in wonder at flower candle for her birthday, melts hearts