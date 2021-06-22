Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Rajasthan Police SI exam date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Police SI exam will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.(Representative Photo/PTI)
Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Police SI exam will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.(Representative Photo/PTI)
competitive exams

Rajasthan Police SI exam date released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

  • Rajasthan Police SI exam date: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 07:25 PM IST

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) on Tuesday, June 22 released the examination date for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector, Platoon Commander posts on its official website. The examination will be conducted on Saturday, September 4, 2021.

Interested and eligible candidates can check the notification on the official website of the RPSC at https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in/.

The application process for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector and Platoon Commander commenced on February 9.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 859 vacancies.

Note: Candidates should regularly visit the official website of Rajasthan Public Service Commission for latest news and updates.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rpsc recruitment rpsc si si exam date + 1 more
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.