Rajasthan PTET Results 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com, here’s how to download and other details

The Vardhaman Mahavir Open University Kota has released the Rajasthan Pre-Teacher Education Entrance Test or PTET results 2024 today, July 4, 2024. Candidates who took the examination can check their scores on official website at ptetvmou2024.com. Rajasthan PTET Result 2024 released at ptetvmou2024.com. Check the steps to download.

Here’s how to download PTET Results 2024

Visit the official website at ptetvmou2024.com.

On the home page, click on the PTET result link for the 2-year or 4-year course, as required

Enter the login details and submit it.

Check the PTET Results 2024 displayed on the screen.

Download the results and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Notably, the exam was held on June 9, following which both provisional and final answer keys were released.

Subsequently, university invited objections from candidates on payment of ₹100 per question from June 17 to 19. Objections submitted by the candidates were reviewed and used in the preparation of revised, final answer keys. Candidates were asked to send proof, if required along with the objections.

Objections filed without required proof by anyone other than the candidates appearing in the examination were not considered.

The result has been prepared based on the final answer key.

It may be mentioned here that the Rajasthan PTET exam is held for admission to four-year BA-BEd, four-year BSc-BEd and two-year BEd courses offered by participating institutions of the state.

For any further information, they can check the official website of Rajasthan PTET.