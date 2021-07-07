Rajasthan RCRB recruitment 2021: Admit card released, exam on July 17

The Rajasthan Cooperative Recruitment Board (RCRB) has released the admit cards for the online exam of category B posts in Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS) which is scheduled to be held on July 17.

The RCRB admit cards are available on the official website of the Board. Candidates can download it using their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.

RCRB admit card download

Incase the admit card link is not loading properly candidates can wait and try again later. "Internet based Call letter download depends on various factors like Internet Speed, large number of Applicants trying to download the Call Letter at the same time etc. Therefore, if you are not able to download the Call Letter immediately, please retry after a gap of 5 minutes or during off-peak hours during the night," the admit card link says.

RCRB admit card 2021: Know how to download

The recruitment was announced in March and applications were invited to fill 385 posts pertaining to Sahkari Upbhokta Wholesale Bhandars (SUWB) and Kraya Vikraya Sahkari Samities (KVSS) of the State of Rajasthan.

Regarding selection and appointment, the Board has said that it will recommend selection of candidates to the respective SUWB/KVSS of the district as per the merit list prepared at district level on the basis of marks obtained in such online examinations/marks obtained in online examination and bonus marks.