RBI Grade B admit card 2023 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 30, 2023 01:07 PM IST

RBI Grade B Phase 1 admit card 2023 released at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the RBI Grade B Phase 1 admit card 2023. Candidates who will appear for the Grade B examination can download the admit card from the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in. The RBI Grade B phase I examination will be conducted on July 9.

Direct link to download RBI Grade B hall ticket

This recruitment drive is being conducted will fill up 291 vacancies of which 222 vacancies are for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- General, 38 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DEPR, and 31 vacancies are for the post of Officers in Grade ‘B’(DR)- DSIM.

RBI Grade B admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in

On the homepage, click on the current vacancies

Next, click on the “Admission Letters for the posts of Grade B DR (General) - PY-2023”

Key in your login details

Download the admit card and take the print for future reference.

