RBI Grade B Phase 2 Result 2021: Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website website of RBI.
RBI Grade B Phase 2 Results 2021 declared, check list of shortlisted candidates

  The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, May 4 announced the result of Phase II of its Grade B recruitment examination 2021.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 04, 2021 05:32 PM IST

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Tuesday, May 4 announced the result of Phase II of its Grade B recruitment examination 2021.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website website of RBI at opportunities.rbi.org.in/. The second phase of the RBI Grade B exam was conducted on April 1, 2021.

Direct link to check RBI Grade B Phase II results 2021

The marks list and category wise cut-off of the examination will be displayed on the website after completion of the selection process and declaration of final results.

Candidates who have cleared the exam, their interviews schedule will be intimated in due course. The interview call letters will be sent to in Phases (in due course) on their registered email address.

Note: Shortlisted candidates who have not yet forwarded scanned copies of their eligibility documents are advised to send the same on documentsrbisb@rbi.org.in on or before May 15, 2021, failing which it will be assumed that they are not interested in further recruitment process and their names will be deleted from the list of shortlisted candidates.

