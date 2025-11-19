Ready for the CAT 2025? Here's how to approach the last few days before exam

With CAT 2025 less than two weeks away, aspirants are entering the most crucial phase of their preparation — one that demands more strategy and stability than new learning. As anxiety typically rises in the final stretch, experts say candidates should now focus on consolidating what they already know, fine-tuning exam-day routines, and avoiding mistakes that could affect performance. Sharing key last-minute guidelines, Prof. Siddharth Gaurav Majhi, Assistant Professor and Chairperson (Admissions), IIM Sambalpur, has outlined what candidates should prioritise in these final days to ensure they enter the exam hall confident, composed, and mentally prepared. CAT 2025: Focus on strengths while minimising mistakes and aligning study sessions with peak alertness for better performance. (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

1. Match your mock test timing with your actual exam slot Prof. Majhi suggests taking full-length mock tests every alternate day at the exact time of your allotted CAT slot. This helps the body and mind align with the exam’s rhythm, reducing sluggishness or mental fatigue during the actual test.

2. Analyse your mocks — don’t just attempt them Candidates should thoroughly assess accuracy, time spent per question, strong areas, and repeated mistakes. Understanding where marks are being gained or lost is essential for refining strategy.

3. Play to your strengths, minimise weak-area damage Build on question types you consistently perform well in. For weaker areas, plan strategies that prevent unnecessary errors — such as skipping high-risk questions, controlling over-attempting, or improving basic accuracy.

4. Prioritise physical readiness Light physical activity, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced routine can significantly improve concentration on test day, Prof. Majhi notes.

5. Fix your sleep cycle now A stable sleep routine is essential for mental clarity, memory, and decision-making. Candidates should avoid last-minute changes in sleeping patterns before the exam.

6. Read editorials and analytical articles daily For VARC, reading high-quality editorials, opinion pieces, and analytical columns can improve comprehension, speed, and familiarity with CAT-style passages.

7. Revise core mathematical concepts Regular revision of basic formulae reduces time spent on fundamental calculations and helps avoid unnecessary errors in the QA section.

8. Align your peak focus hours with the exam Over the next few days, gradually shift study sessions so that maximum alertness coincides with your exam slot.

9. Stay calm and expect surprises “The CAT exam often throws surprises,” Prof. Majhi says. If a question shocks or confuses you, pause, breathe deeply, and move to a question you can solve confidently before returning to tougher ones.