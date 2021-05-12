Home / Education / Competitive Exams / REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20
REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20
REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20
competitive exams

REET 2021 examination postponed again, not to be conducted on June 20

REET 2021 examination to be conducted on June 20 postponed again. The new date will be announced in due course of time.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON MAY 12, 2021 10:46 AM IST

Rajasthan government has again postponed the REET 2021 examination due to the COVID19 surge across the country. The Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teacher 2021 that was scheduled to be conducted on June 20, 2021, has been postponed.

Rajasthan Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra while speaking to the media has disclosed this information, He said that it is not possible to conduct the examination on June 20. The prime focus of the state government now is to save the lives of people in this pandemic and all the officials are deployed in it. The examination will be conducted soon after the situation if favorable to conduct exams.

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan will soon release the notification on postponement on the official site at reetbser21.com.

This is the second time the state government has postponed the examination. Earlier the examination was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, 2021, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The examination before that was planned for February 2021 keeping in view the less pressure of work between November to February apart from the registration process for Class 10, 12 board exams.

REET 2021 examination will be conducted to recruit 31000 Grade 3 teachers posts in the state at the occasion marking two years of the Rajasthan Government. This year the exam would be conducted after a gap of 2 years. Around 9.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the previous exam.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
teacher recruitment competitive exam education exam postponed + 2 more

Related Stories

UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here
UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here
competitive exams

UPTET 2021 examination postponed due to COVID19 surge, notice here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 12, 2021 08:04 AM IST
UPTET 2021 examination has been postponed due to COVID19 surge across the country. The new dates and notification date will be announced in due course of time. Check notice below.
READ FULL STORY
UPCET 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended till May 31- details here
UPCET 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended till May 31- details here
competitive exams

UPCET 2021 exam postponed, registration date extended till May 31- details here

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 08:26 PM IST
UPCET 2021 examination has been postponed. NTA has extended the registration date to apply for the exam till May 31, 2021. Check official notice here.
READ FULL STORY
TNPSC Civil Services Exam and Combined Engineering Service Exam postponed
TNPSC Civil Services Exam and Combined Engineering Service Exam postponed
competitive exams

TNPSC Civil Services Exam and Combined Engineering Service Exam postponed

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 04:04 PM IST
TNPSC Civil Services Exam and Combined Engineering Service Exam has been postponed. The official notice is available on the official site of TNPSC on tnpsc.gov.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.